Jack’s brings back hand-breaded chicken nuggets for limited time

Jack's Hand-Breaded Chicken Nuggets
Jack's Hand-Breaded Chicken Nuggets(Jack's)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You might remember the chicken sandwich battle of 2019, but are you ready for the chicken nugget battle?

Now through November 14, Jack’s is bringing back their hand-breaded chicken nuggets. Debuting in 2022, the hand-breaded chicken nuggets feature fresh, never frozen, fried pieces of chicken.

Making a comeback for the second year, the six-piece nuggets can be paired with a side and drink for only $5.99. In addition to the six-piece meal, chicken nugget fans can score an eight or twelve piece.

