Governor’s job fair helps people with disabilities find the right job for them

5th annual governor's job fair for people with disabilities
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities was held at Lawson State Community College on Thursday. The fair welcomed hundreds of Alabamians to help find the right job for them.

Governor Kay Ivey spoke at the event Thursday morning. She said she is proud to see employers break barriers and build their teams by building new pathways for employees with disabilities.

“I am proud to see employers that are focused on building a team where every individual has equal access to opportunities. Over the past five years, we have made significant strides in breaking down barriers and creating pathways to employment for all Alabamians,” said Gov. Ivey.

The job fair was put on by WBRC Fox 6 News, The Alabama Career Center System/Alabama Department of Labor, in partnership with the The Office of the Alabama Governor.

Additional partners include United Ability, the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, MAX Transit, the Governor’s Office on Disability, and the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.

