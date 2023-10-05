LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Former Holmes and Tide football player has died in Bonifay at age 42

Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away
Former Holmes and Alabama running Ray Hudson has passed away(University of Alabama Athletics)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Some folks around Bonifay and those a part of the extended Holmes High School family have heavy hearts this week. That in the wake of the passing of Ray Hudson, a former Holmes High School standout football player. Hudson was found dead in his family home in Bonifay Tuesday afternoon, so far no cause of death has been released.

After starring on the field for the Blue Devils, Hudson moved on to the University of Alabama as a scholarship running back. Between 2001 and 2004, he rushed for over 16-hundred yards with 7 touchdowns, along with 333 yards and three more TD’s receiving. He was the starter in ‘04 and was leading the SEC in rushing before a leg injury ended that season.

Beyond the stats, Ray’s head coach at Holmes Tom Wheeler told me Wednesday Ray “was a special person, a great football player who led by energy and example.” Wheeler says Ray “had a huge heart, and was a sweet kid, if you can call a football player sweet. And he never showed anyone any malice.” Coach Wheeler telling me he’s still in shock after hearing the news. Ray Hudson was just 42.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Man found shot to death in his car in west Birmingham
Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
Investigation underway after one shot in Birmingham
One person shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County,...
House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference handed down a $75,000 fine to Ole Miss after fans threw debris onto...
SEC fines Ole Miss $75,000 after fans throw debris on field
American Athletic Conference announces tip times, TV dates for UAB men’s basketball
Three Central Alabama collegiate golfers earn conference awards
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
The Paul W. Bryant High School Stampede Marching Band has 84 members under the direction of...
There’s pride when it comes to the Paul W. Bryant HS Stampede Marching Band