First Alert Weather: Widely scattered showers move in Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a strong cold Friday. Today and Friday are expected to be transition days.

We start out this morning mostly cloudy with temperatures mostly in the 60s. The latest trends hint that our upcoming cold front could speed up a little, giving us a chance for widely scattered showers this evening. Light rain will likely arrive in northwest Alabama this evening with coverage expanding across the rest of Central Alabama into the overnight hours. Rain chances are at 40 percent for Thursday overnight and into Friday morning.

Friday will likely trend drier by the afternoon and evening hours, but we still can’t rule out an isolated shower in east-southeast Alabama. Temperatures Friday morning look mild with most of us in the mid-to-upper 60s. Highs Friday afternoon will likely end up cooler with temperatures in the lower 80s. High school football games will likely end up dry Friday evening with temperatures cooling off into the upper 60s. It might not be a bad idea to grab a light jacket as breezy conditions could make it feel a little chilly.

Cool Fall Weekend: The upcoming weekend will finally feel like fall. Temperatures are actually forecast to drop below average for early October. Plan for plenty of sunshine over the weekend. You may need a light jacket Saturday morning with temperatures cooling down into the mid 50s. Saturday afternoon is looking beautiful with a mostly sunny sky with highs near 70. Saturday will likely end up breezy at times with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. The weather will be great for UAB and for the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic in Birmingham on Saturday. Just make sure you grab a jacket as it’ll get a little chilly Saturday evening.

Sunday morning could end up as our coldest morning since early May with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Sunday afternoon should end up sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Looking Ahead: Dry weather will likely continue into early next week with plenty of sunshine to start. You’ll need the jacket when you walk out the door on Monday with temperatures still widespread in the 40s; however, highs will rebound into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will gradually increase by mid-week and temperatures will return closer to seasonal averages; expect lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Philippe: Philippe remains a disorganized tropical storm to the north of Puerto Rico this morning. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Philippe gradually moving north toward Bermuda and bringing tropical storm conditions to the island by Friday. Phillipe looks to then turn toward the northwest and arriving in New England over the weekend as a post-tropical cyclone. Wind and rain will likely occur with high rip current threats for New England.

The remainder of the tropics remain quiet, but I do think we’ll need to watch the western Gulf of Mexico next week for a possible low to develop. We could also see another tropical wave off the coast of Africa that could develop sometime next week. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.