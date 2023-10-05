Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s 2024 congressional districts map

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama will have to use in its upcoming 2024 congressional district races.

The judges selected remedial plan No. 3 in the Milligan v. Allen case. The court heard final arguments on the three maps proposed by a special master on Monday and selected map plan No. 3 because it was preferred by a majority of the parties at the hearing.

The map features a Black voting age population in District 2 that is at 48.7%. The Black voting age population in District 7, currently the only majority minority district in the state, is 51.9%

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen reacted to the ruling in a statement saying his office “will facilitate the 2024 election cycle in accordance with the map the federal court has forced upon Alabama and ordered us to use.”

Proposals for Alabama's congressional map, as submitted by special master Richard Allen, show options 1, 2, and 3, with the third being selected by the federal court. (Source: Court filing)

Allen added that it was “important for all Alabamians to know that the legal portion of this process has not yet been completed, and that “a full hearing on the redistricting issue will take place in the future and I trust Attorney General Marshall to represent Alabama through that process.”

The secretary of state said he would “keep our state’s elections safe, secure and transparent because that is what I was elected to do.”

The map selected by the court was supported by the National Redistricting Foundation, whose executive director, Marina Jenkins, also issued a statement.

“Last year, Alabama held federal elections with a gerrymandered map that diluted the voting power of, and denied equal representation to, the state’s Black residents in violation of the Voting Rights Act. One year from now, those same Black voters in Alabama, who comprise more than a quarter of the state’s population, will finally have the opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice across two congressional districts. That is progress,” Jenkins stated.

The Alabama House Democratic Caucus praised the announcement, saying it “strongly supports the Court’s decision to uphold the Voting Rights Act.”

“This is a tremendous win for Alabama voters and, as I and my colleagues have said all along, fair elections begin with fair maps,” said Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels. “Although we can look at today as a landmark and historic victory, we must continue to safeguard and protect our right to vote. Today, the Court sent a clear message- Your vote is your voice and your voice matters.”

