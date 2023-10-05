LawCall
FBI releases age-progressed image of Nebraska teen missing since 2011

Cindy Valle has been missing since 2011. The Omaha FBI announced its new involvement in the investigation into her disappearance. (Source: WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebraska, is calling on the public to help solve a cold case from 12 years ago.

Cindy Valle was 15 years old at the time and five months pregnant when she disappeared on Aug. 25, 2011.

“She spent time with her family that evening, went to bed and disappeared, and was not seen again,” FBI special agent in charge Gene Kowell said.

For several months, the FBI has been working with Omaha police to add some heat to the cold case.

“Cindy’s family remains hopeful for her return,” FBI Omaha said in a news release handed out at a Tuesday morning press conference.

The then-Bryan High School student is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a mole near her right eye and on her chin.

Authorities presented an age-progressed image of what the missing female might now look like.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an Omaha teen who disappeared in August 2011.(FBI Omaha)

Officials are hoping that putting fresh eyes and all of the FBI resources on the case will help.

The FBI also posted video interviews with Valle’s mother and brother to raise awareness of the case.

“I just thought that she was just out and about, you know, and that she will come back the same day or she was with someone,” Valle’s mother said in the video.

David Plum was 8 years old when his sister disappeared.

“Being older now, it just makes me realize that I’ve spent more years without my sister than I have with. But it’s still a really deep scar that I have,” Plum said in the video.

There have been some reports that a note was found under Valle’s pillow that read, “I’m living with a lady.”

“I still hold on to this pair of shoes,” Valle’s mother said Tuesday. “This was hers, one of her favorite Nike shoes. And her book covers have been sitting there for almost 12 years.”

Valle’s mother cried out for help and for her daughter to come home: “Just come home, Cindy. We need you.”

Anyone with information on Valle’s disappearance is asked to call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

