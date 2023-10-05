East Alabama woman seeking justice for her granddaughter’s death

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed last week against the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources along with individual caseworkers in Cherokee County, Jefferson County and Etowah County for their alleged roles in the death of 3-year-old Aydah Grace DiMaso.

DiMaso’s grandmother, Shundra Powe Davis, says she won’t rest until she knows that her grandbaby’s death wasn’t in vain.

“Cause all these agencies touched and were warned that this poor child was suffering and she needed to get out of that house and out of that situation and they failed her completely and as a result, this tragedy occurred,” said Attorney Tommy James.

The lawsuit, filed by the Tommy James Law Firm, alleges multiple failures by DHR and the named individuals after the child was found in a bathtub and unresponsive after a concerned welfare check. Officers say they found the 3-year-old with over 50 signs of trauma covering her body.

“Cause there are old and new injuries on her, she had healing rib fractures, multiple healing rib fractures She had a broke left arm that was healing, she had a gash in her foot, she literally had marks up and down her whole body. What this child suffered from is just horrific, you can’t even imagine,” said James.

Aydah’s father, Nikolas DiMaso, has been charged with Capital Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Child Abuse while his girlfriend, Haley Dee Metz, was charged with Aggravated Assault and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault. Both are awaiting trial.

WBRC reached out to DHR for comments about this case, but we have not yet heard back.

We received the following statement from Shundra Powe Davis:

“We loved Aydah hard. We knew that every moment we had with her was a blessing, so we tried to make every moment count. Now we owe it to her to fight, and that is exactly what we plan to do. There needs to be better laws to protect these babies. They can’t fight for themselves, and there have to be laws in place to keep them safe. We will fight until there is a real change in this system, and if we can just save one child from the hands of someone that would harm them, then all of this would have been worth it. We hope that we can make Aydah proud.”

