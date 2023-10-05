Child killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair Co,

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deadly crash involving a child happened Thursday morning on Hwy 231 near the Blount County and St. Clair County line.

Sheriff Mark Moon confirms the child was hit and killed by a vehicle while waiting on a school bus.

State Troopers are on the scene.

We will update this story when we have more information.

