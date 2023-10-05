LawCall
Birmingham Zoo set to host their biggest fundraiser of the year as the cost of animal food soars

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - No matter how cute the animals are, the Birmingham Zoo is not immune to inflation. It is now costing much more than ever to feed them too.

In fact, the zoo president says the feeding cost is up 50% over last year, making upcoming fundraisers important.

This Thursday is the zoo’s largest fundraiser - ZooGala 2023: Flamingo Flamboyance.

Zoo President Chris Pfefferkorn says the nonprofit relies on ticket sales, donations and an auction to further their conservation efforts.

“If you have seen your grocery bill at home climb, imagine trying to feed over 550 animals each day. Our food bill went from $1,000 a day to $1,500 a day within the last year or so,” said Pfefferkorn.

With the rising costs, even the animals are finding ways to contribute to the ZooGala auction. Elephants made art pieces that will also be auctioned off on Thursday.

“This is a trunk kiss so paint is placed on the elephant’s trunk on the tip. He kisses the canvas and then with the gold paint, he blows to add a little artistic something to it,” said one zoo employee.

Community members are also stepping up. One person actually found two famous Frank Flemming sculptures at a local thrift store and one will be up for grabs Thursday night.

“To support her zoo, she is donating one of the items for our auction. The nice thing about ZooGala is you don’t have to be here to support your zoo, our auction is online. You can join from anywhere in the world and bid on some incredible items and your bid will help support your zoo,” said Pfefferkorn.

However, if you want to check out some of the animals and entertainment for yourself, the zoo is still selling tickets online. You can get yours by clicking here.

“It means the world to us. As a nonprofit, the support from our community and friends makes these animals and their lives possible. So it means everything to us to have that support,” said Pfefferkorn.

As for why the event is titled ZooGala 2023: Flamingo Flamboyance, that’s because a group of flamingos is known as a flamboyance. Zoo leaders are expecting a flamboyance of friends on Thursday.

