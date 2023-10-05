LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police asking for help in identifying robbery, shooting suspect

Robbery and Shooting suspect
Robbery and Shooting suspect(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for your help in identifying a suspect that shot an individual during a robbery.

Officials say the crime happened Monday, October 2 at 1500 31st Street Southwest.

Birmingham Police ask that if you or know of anyone who have information to please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a $5,000 in cash reward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was hit and killed while waiting for their school bus on Hwy 231.
‘Devasting’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Investigation underway after one shot in Birmingham
One person shot in Birmingham, investigation underway
Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Man found shot to death in his car in west Birmingham

Latest News

Fire alert still in effect for Alabama
Fire alert still in effect for Alabama
Federal judges select new congressional map
Federal judges select new congressional map
Suspect in custody after standoff in Tuscaloosa
Suspect in custody after standoff in Tuscaloosa
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
Another health clinic coming to Walker County School System
Another health clinic coming to Walker County School System