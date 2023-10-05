Birmingham PD: Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say someone was shot Wednesday evening in Birmingham.

Police were called to the 2700 block of 3rd Avenue South around 5:37 p.m.

When they arrived, they determined one person was suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

No suspects have been identified. Police continue their investigation.

We’ll update this story with more details when we know more.

