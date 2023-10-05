LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Richard Bailey Granger
Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say
At least two lanes are closed.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after crash involving several vehicles shuts down part of Hwy 31 SB
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field
Human remains found in Birmingham field identified as missing man

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot up to $1.4 billion after no one matches all the numbers and hits it rich
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; suspect dead
FILE - A border wall section stands on July 14, 2021, near La Grulla, Texas, in Starr County....
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas
AAA Alabama offering fee VIN etching service
AAA Alabama offering free VIN etching service