LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

3 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting after dispute about video game, police say; Suspect dead

Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video...
Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three Philadelphia police officers responding to a home where people were arguing about a video game were wounded in a shootout Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the suspect was killed. The officers were taken to an area hospital, where they were in stable condition.

Stanford said officers were dispatched to the residence shortly after 7 p.m. A 12-year-old boy said his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game, FOX 29 reported.

The boy and the uncle called police.

Stanford said when police arrived the father opened fire. The man was killed when officers returned fire, he said.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said on on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Richard Bailey Granger
Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say
At least two lanes are closed.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after crash involving several vehicles shuts down part of Hwy 31 SB
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field
Human remains found in Birmingham field identified as missing man

Latest News

Feeding costs up 50% at the Birmingham Zoo
Feeding costs up 50% at the Birmingham Zoo
"Lock it or lose it" campaign
"Lock it or lose it" campaign
Former Eutaw city employee indicted, accused of misusing funds
Former Eutaw city employee indicted, accused of misusing funds
Grandparents sue DHR after death of 3-year-old in Etowah County
East Alabama woman seeking justice for her granddaughter’s death
FILE - President Joe Biden's dog Commander, a German shepherd, is walked outside the West Wing...
Biden’s dog Commander no longer at White House after biting incidents