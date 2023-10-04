LawCall
Woman hit, killed along Daniel Payne Dr.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Daniel Payne Drive around 9:17 p.m.
The incident happened in the 800 block of Daniel Payne Drive around 9:17 p.m.(KTTC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An unidentified woman was hit and killed Tuesday night while walking along the edge of a road.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Daniel Payne Drive around 9:17 p.m.


The driver remained at the scene and called police.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

