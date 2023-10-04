LawCall
Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships

Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Led by Simone Biles, the U.S. women won a seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships on Wednesday night.

The American team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong combined for a total of 167.729 points to edge Brazil and France.

The U.S. team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying.

The U.S. women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men and made Biles the most decorated female gymnast in history.

Biles now has 26 world championship medals, 20 of them gold, to go with her seven Olympic medals, including the 2016 Olympic title. Her 33 combined medals at the sport’s two biggest events are one more than what Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union achieved.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

