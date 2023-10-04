LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Three Central Alabama collegiate golfers earn conference awards

(KNOP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A trio of collegiate golfers in across Central Alabama all earned awards from their respective conferences this week.

Nick Dunlap, a sophomore at Alabama who won the U.S. Amateur this past summer, continued his dominant play this past week after shooting a (-12) 60, setting an Alabama school record. Dunlap’s 60 also made him just the 18th collegiate golfer to ever card a round of 60. Dunlap nearly shot a historic 59, but his putt lipped out on his final hole of the round at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in New York.

After his historic play at the Hampton Intercollegiate that led to an Alabama team title, Dunlap was named the SEC Golfer of the Week for the second consecutive week. Dunlap’s previous SEC Golfer of the Week honor came after he won medalist honors at the SEC Match Play.

UAB senior Khavish Varadan was named as the American Athletic Conference Golfer of the Month for September, league officials announced.

Varadan recorded two top five finishes in both of the Blazers events in September, finishing at -11 in the Argent Financial Classic in Louisiana hosted by Louisiana Tech, and finishing at -8 in the Graeme McDowell Invitational, hosted by UAB. Vardan’s stellar performances both helped lead the Blazers to back to back team titles. In the first two events of the season, Varadan has shot at or under par in five of his six round played, including two (-7) 65′s.

University of Montevallo men’s golfer Eric Boutwell was named the Gulf South Conference Golfer of the Week after a record performance at the Jay Jennison Cup in St. Augustine, Florida. Boutwell carded rounds of 70-68-68 over the three-round event, tying a Montevallo record of -10 for a tournament. Boutwell birded his final two holes of the event to force a playoff for the individual title, but fell just short in the playoff to Trey Tesiero of Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Boutwell has been no stranger to stellar play recently. The Russellville, Alabama native closed out the 2022-2023 season last year with a second place individual finish at the GSC Championships in Mobile, and then finished in second place at the Full Moon Invitational, hosted by UM to begin this season. Boutwell’s finish at the Jay Jennison Cup marked his third consecutive second place finish in tournament play.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Richard Bailey Granger
Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say
At least two lanes are closed.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after crash involving several vehicles shuts down part of Hwy 31 SB
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field
Human remains found in Birmingham field identified as missing man

Latest News

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
The Paul W. Bryant High School Stampede Marching Band has 84 members under the direction of...
There’s pride when it comes to the Paul W. Bryant HS Stampede Marching Band
Headland & Pike County field brawl
Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams
UAB to honor Children's Harbor patients Saturday vs USF
UAB Football Coach emotional ahead of Children’s Harbor Game at Protective Saturday