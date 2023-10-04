Three Central Alabama collegiate golfers earn conference awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A trio of collegiate golfers in across Central Alabama all earned awards from their respective conferences this week.

Nick Dunlap, a sophomore at Alabama who won the U.S. Amateur this past summer, continued his dominant play this past week after shooting a (-12) 60, setting an Alabama school record. Dunlap’s 60 also made him just the 18th collegiate golfer to ever card a round of 60. Dunlap nearly shot a historic 59, but his putt lipped out on his final hole of the round at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in New York.

I.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap’s last 4 rounds of college golf:



65

63

69

60



He shot a final-round 63 to beat Gordon Sargent in the SEC Match Play’s stroke play portion.



This putt was for a 59 at Maidstone. Brutal lip-out but an incredible round.

pic.twitter.com/4cO3AZMLgO — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) October 2, 2023

After his historic play at the Hampton Intercollegiate that led to an Alabama team title, Dunlap was named the SEC Golfer of the Week for the second consecutive week. Dunlap’s previous SEC Golfer of the Week honor came after he won medalist honors at the SEC Match Play.

🔙2⃣🔙



Congratulations to Nick Dunlap for earning his second straight SEC Golfer of the Week honor!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Em6xgTp48g — Alabama Men's Golf (@AlabamaMGolf) October 4, 2023

UAB senior Khavish Varadan was named as the American Athletic Conference Golfer of the Month for September, league officials announced.

Varadan recorded two top five finishes in both of the Blazers events in September, finishing at -11 in the Argent Financial Classic in Louisiana hosted by Louisiana Tech, and finishing at -8 in the Graeme McDowell Invitational, hosted by UAB. Vardan’s stellar performances both helped lead the Blazers to back to back team titles. In the first two events of the season, Varadan has shot at or under par in five of his six round played, including two (-7) 65′s.

𝐀𝐀𝐂 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐅𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐇‼️



Khavish Varadan is off to a BLAZIN start in his senior year



✅ Two Top 5 Individual Finishes

✅ Shot -11 and -8

✅ 68.8 Stroke Average

✅ Four Rounds Under Par

✅ Two Rounds of 65 (-7)

✅ Two Team Wins



🔗: https://t.co/NFSNzPQ1q3 pic.twitter.com/mNz7R3lrNo — UAB Men's Golf (@UAB_MGOLF) October 4, 2023

University of Montevallo men’s golfer Eric Boutwell was named the Gulf South Conference Golfer of the Week after a record performance at the Jay Jennison Cup in St. Augustine, Florida. Boutwell carded rounds of 70-68-68 over the three-round event, tying a Montevallo record of -10 for a tournament. Boutwell birded his final two holes of the event to force a playoff for the individual title, but fell just short in the playoff to Trey Tesiero of Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Boutwell has been no stranger to stellar play recently. The Russellville, Alabama native closed out the 2022-2023 season last year with a second place individual finish at the GSC Championships in Mobile, and then finished in second place at the Full Moon Invitational, hosted by UM to begin this season. Boutwell’s finish at the Jay Jennison Cup marked his third consecutive second place finish in tournament play.

