There’s pride when it comes to the Paul W. Bryant HS Stampede Marching Band

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - The Paul W. Bryant High School Stampede Marching Band has 84 members under the direction of Selwyn Reed. This seasons half time show is a tribute to the 1970′s with music from Earth Wind and Fire along with Tina Turner and her song “Proud Mary.”

“We have been working so hard,” said Reed. “We had this sound at the start of practice in the summer, and now that sound is completely different. It’s better and I could not be more proud of our band students.”

The Stampede Band is building on recent success as it has earned superior ratings. Later this month the organization will compete in a Battle of the Band event.

On Friday the Paul W. Bryant HS Stampede Marching Band will be in the spotlight as the SIDELINE Band of the week, which can be seen at 10:25pm on WBRC FOX6, Facebook and on YouTube.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.