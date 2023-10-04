LawCall
Shelby County safe trade zone areas for citizens

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is growing concern regarding e-commerce meetups after a 16-year-old was charged for shooting a 21-year-old during a meetup to sell a cell phone.

Officers are advising people who are buying or selling in-person to go to a safe place to make the sale.

Like many police departments in the county, here in Pelham they are located in the parking lot of the police department with signs indicating community meetup spots designated for internet exchanges.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said this was an idea the community and local law enforcement agencies in the county partnered together to create several years ago.

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said, “We want our citizens and our residents to feel comfortable meeting folks for e-commerce purposes.”

Although the SCSO does not have designated safe zone parking spaces, they still urge the public to use their parking lot.

“We are a 24 hour a day operation, there’s always going to be lights in our parking lot, there’s always going to be people present and the majority of the time our location is always under video and audio surveillance,” Hammac said.

Deputies said along with meeting in a safe spot it is recommended to tell someone who you are meeting and where.

“You can’t believe everything that you see on the internet just because someone reports to be a particular person, doesn’t mean what you’re seeing on that profile picture is true and accurate,” Hammac explained.

“If for some reason you can’t make it to the police department, deputies say choose a well-lit area in a populated, public place with video monitoring,” Hammac said. “They also suggest using the buddy system, don’t meet up with a stranger alone.”

Reach out to your local police department for the safe trade zone locations in your community.

