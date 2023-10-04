Shelby County drug task force arrests man selling drugs to high school students

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man was arrested on charges of selling drugs to several high school students.

The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested Earron Deandre Bryant on drug charges and the chemical endangerment of a child after he was accused of selling drugs to 15 high schoolers.

Officers began investigating after a compact officer received information that one of their students had a THC vape. Following investigations, officers said that Bryant was selling the products to high school students from Oak Mountain and Chelsea.

After alerting the drug task force, they were able to develop probable cause to get a search warrant for Bryant’s home and found him in possession of marijuana, THC vapes and firearms.

There are serious consequences if someone underage is caught with a THC vape; however, instead of bringing kids into the justice system, compact helps them through prevention, intervention and education.

Commander Joe McGee said parents and their children need to take this case very seriously.

“They look at it along the same lines as being in possession of a nicotine vape and it’s really not. If it’s a THC vape, a Delta 9 THC vape, it’s a felony in the state of Alabama,” McGee said. “That alone could have a tremendous negative impact on a kid’s future.”

Compact offers a resource for children and their parents to attend classes to help teens who are addicted to nicotine. These once-a-week classes provide resources, tools and coping mechanisms to help students stop smoking.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.