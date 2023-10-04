One person shot in Birmingham, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have responded to investigate a shooting they say happened Thursday afternoon at 3rd Avenue South and Center Pl S.

Officials believe an unidentified suspect shot into an occupied vehicle striking the victim. Authorities say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, there is no one in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Investigation underway after one shot in Birmingham (WBRC)

