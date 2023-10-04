Man found shot to death in his car in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death in his car.

Around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday West Precinct officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Vinesville Road on a report of a person shot inside of a car.

When officers got to the scene, the man had died.

Police believe the man was in his car in the 5500 block of Avenue J when he was shot and then drove to Vinesville Road.

No arrests have been made.

