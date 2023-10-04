LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man found shot to death in his car in west Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death in his car.

Around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday West Precinct officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Vinesville Road on a report of a person shot inside of a car.

When officers got to the scene, the man had died.

Police believe the man was in his car in the 5500 block of Avenue J when he was shot and then drove to Vinesville Road.


No arrests have been made.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Richard Bailey Granger
Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say
At least two lanes are closed.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after crash involving several vehicles shuts down part of Hwy 31 SB
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field
Human remains found in Birmingham field identified as missing man

Latest News

Homicide on Vinesville Road
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Former Helena teacher charged
‘Crimes of this nature of very serious:’ Helena Police on handling sexual abuse cases
Irondale national night out
Irondale national night out
Former Helena teacher charged
Former Helena teacher charged