Major grant for Univ. of Ala. to tackle poor health in west Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama ranks at the bottom when it comes to some health studies, but now they’re getting a big boost to improve those numbers and improve heart health for folks in west Alabama.

It’s all thanks to a major grant - the largest of its kind for the Alabama Life Research Institute at the University of Alabama. The funding will help nine counties.

Univ. of Ala. leaders say the grant is worth around $6 million and it’ll be spread over 5 years. The mission? Reduce cardiovascular disease in west Alabama.

Dr. Sharlene Newman, the Executive Director for the Alabama Life Research Institute, applied for the grant because she knew there was an opportunity to make a difference in nine west Alabama counties when it comes to heart health.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention agreed. Dr. Newman and her team are just weeks away from spreading the word on the importance on being healthy.

“Alabama is ranked near bottom of health metrics and that includes high blood pressure, smoking and high cholesterol, and our goal is to reduce those risk factors,” said Dr. Newman.

Newman says based on her research, a number of factors play into poor health in rural communities and it’s much more than not having immediate access to healthcare.

“Exposure to toxic stressors, not really understanding the best way to manage stress, so that leads to poor lifestyle choices,” said Dr. Newman.

To achieve that goal, Dr. Newman will team up with the Capstone School of Nursing and the Culverhouse School of Business to tackle the core issues head on. In other words, boots on the ground in those nine counties with health fairs, town meetings and conversations.

“This is a collaborative effort between the Capstone School of Nursing and Culverhouse School of Business, their data analytics group because we’re combining both health data information system with on the ground education, intervention models,” said Dr. Newman.

If you’re wondering why it takes close to $6 million over five years to spread the word on healthy living, Dr. Newman says you have to remember there are jobs involved, meaning people have to get paid, transportation costs and places that will likely need to be rented out in those nine counties.

“There’s transportation, individuals going into the communities and also our clinicians going in the communities setting up,” said Dr. Newman.

It all starts later in 2023, according to Dr. Newman.

