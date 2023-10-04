LawCall
Magic City Classic officially a go with final agreement signed

Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success.
Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is officially staying in Birmingham after some initial uncertainty. This comes after Alabama A&M signed a new four-year agreement with the Alabama Sports Council.

Both Alabama A&M and Alabama State have signed the deal, allowing ASC to manage and promote the annual game through 2026.

Just a few weeks ago, an attorney representing A&M sent a cease-and-desist letter to the ASC demanding they no longer use the university’s trademarks or branding for the game.

Fortunately, those issues have now been ironed out and fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

“These two deserving HBCUs will receive the highest guaranteed payout in the history of HBCU athletics,” said Perren King, Executive Director of the event. “This guarantee is higher than some FBS bowl game payouts. We would like to applaud both presidents for being extremely thoughtful in achieving the best outcome for their constituency. We couldn’t be prouder to manage the McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola and continue to focus on growing this great event.”

King expects $23 million in economic impact for the area, adding that the Classic itself is special for Birmingham and the thousands of attendees.

“It’s special from a financial positioning, but when you think about these folks that are coming from all parts of the country and planning vacations around it and seeing people that they haven’t seen since last Classic, it becomes very special on multiple layers,” he explains. “That’s when you know you have something special and that it’s a true event.”

King says they’re anticipating pre-pandemic attendance levels so those who want to attend should get tickets quickly. General admission tickets are $25 and reserved seat tickets are $35. Click here to purchase yours.

