Jefferson County Crews battle sewer blockage that overflows in to Caldwell Park

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners are raising concerns after a sewage issue started Monday night in the Highland Park community.

Neighbors say that sewage began overflowing into Caldwell Park, and while crews thought they tackled the problem early Tuesday morning, hours later the problem reappeared.

After hours of hard work by county crews the awful smell was gone. As for what caused the issue, experts believe it was combination of grease and rags blocking the sewer line.

“We got a call last night around 11 it ended up being a blockage and rag event. Our line was clogged with grease and rags. Crews came out last night, alleviated the blockage. Stopped the overflow last night,” said Sewer Maintenance Superintendent Jeff Melbin.

However, when crews returned Tuesday morning, they saw sewerage once again rushing back into Caldwell Park. They put out signs warning visitors and worked to clear out the sewer line once again.

“We have done some work out here the last couple of years. We have looked at these lines, so this blockage is something new. So it is not that we have neglected it we have really been out here proactively trying to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen,” said Jefferson County Environmental Services Department Deputy Director Margaret Tanner.

WBRC was told that an expert is visiting the park Wednesday to see if repairs can be made to a piece in the line.

Once the issue was identified crews worked to thoroughly clean the area.

“The lime helps alleviate the odor and we also put a chemical called Lemonex out. It kills the germs and helps alleviate the odor as well,” said Melbin.

Many locals use the park every day and were relieved to learn the issue appears to be minor.

“I am glad they are going to get it fixed because I like walking in the park,” said nearby resident Ingrid Shoulders.

Crew have placed a temporary fence up around the man hole cover in order to to keep people and pets safe and out of the lime. At this time, county crews expect the issue will be fully resolved by tomorrow, and say that this is not impacting homes in the area.

