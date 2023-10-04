LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Inmate escapes from Loxley facility

Garrett Jeremy Marks
Garrett Jeremy Marks(ADOC)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections inmate serving time on a theft of property conviction escaped from a facility in Loxley Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Garrett Jeremy Marks, 46, escaped from the Loxley Community Based Facility at approximately 5:50 a.m., according to the ADOC.

Marks is a black male who is 6-foot-1 and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes believed to be wearing blue jeans and grey sweater clothing.

Marks was sentenced on the theft conviction out of Clarke County in 1997.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, you are asked to notify local law enforcement, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Richard Bailey Granger
Former Helena Middle School teacher facing sodomy and sexual abuse charges, authorities say
At least two lanes are closed.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes reopened after crash involving several vehicles shuts down part of Hwy 31 SB
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham after body found in field
Human remains found in Birmingham field identified as missing man

Latest News

7 Exercises for Being Mindful
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Man found shot to death in his car in west Birmingham
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Homicide on Vinesville Road
Former Helena teacher charged
‘Crimes of this nature of very serious:’ Helena Police on handling sexual abuse cases