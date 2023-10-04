Hoover set to cut grocery tax 0.5% next year

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Grocery shopping in Hoover will soon help you save money. The city council voted unanimously to cut the grocery tax from 3.5% to 3%, and the change starts October 2024.

Leaders say this change is an effort to combat the climbing inflation numbers and provide relief to those who are hurting. Councilman Casey Middlebrooks says the cut could cost the city almost $2 million.

When paired with cuts from the state both this year and next year, this cut leads to about 2.5% in savings. That is $2.50 that stays in your pocket for every $100 you spend.

Councilman Steve McClinton says for some families every cent matters, and he is glad that Hoover is giving back to the residents.

“Well it is a big deal anytime the government gives money back to the people. It is their money, but we are responsible stewards and also this inflationary state that we are in. Hoover has the ability to do this, to help out because every little bit counts. Right now it may seem like a small amount but as time goes on, it will add up,” said McClinton.

More cuts could come in the future. City leaders say that they are going to analyze the numbers from this initial cut and see if further reductions would be possible without hurting city services.

