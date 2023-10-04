Hoover PD launches ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign to ensure a safer community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are working to keep your stuff safe, and reminding you to ‘Lock it or Lose it’.

Officers are renewing the campaign they launched last year to reduce the number of stolen firearms and educate the public about locking your cars.

All in all, officers tell me their campaign is successful. Each year there is a decrease in the number of car break-ins and stolen guns, but they continue their mission to get you to simply lock it up.

In 2021, there were 361 car break-ins. In 2022, that number dropped by 10 with a 50% reduction of stolen firearms.

Lt. Daniel Lowe of Hoover PD said, “Car break-ins are a crime of opportunity, most of the time we see people that are going and pulling on door handles and if they are able to get into a car, they are able to take something.”

Although there has been a decrease, the police department can’t continue to get these numbers down without the public’s help.

“A firearm stolen in a crime like that is very likely to be used in another type of crime, so we want to make sure that we are cutting down on the number of firearms that are in the street in this way,” Lt. Lowe said.

Last week, City Councilor Casey Middlebrooks reached out to his Hoover neighbors to do better about locking up their vehicles after three firearms were stolen from his neighborhood.

“Under the car seat or your glove box does not equate to a gun safe. Bring the gun inside and be responsible and at the very least lock your door,” Middlebrooks said.

In addition to the police departments “Lock it or Lose it’ campaign, they also encourage you to follow their 9 p.m. routine.

“Make sure your car doors are locked, turn on your flood lights and any video surveillance you have on your property and make sure any valuables are removed from your vehicle prior to going to bed at night,” Lt. Lowe said.

Hoover PD said they are tracking the same numbers this year from last year, so again, just remember to remove all valuables from your vehicle before locking it up.

