Hay Hoover returns October 14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News and the City of Hoover present Hay Hoover on Saturday, October 14. Join the city-wide annual fall festival at Veterans Park on Valleydale from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Event features include a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon artist, face paintings, DJ, and of course, a hayride!

The free event is suitable for residents of all ages. Dressing in your Halloween costume is encouraged but not necessary.

