HABD Employment and Community Resource Job Fair to be held Oct. 12

Jacqueline French - Employment and Community Resource Job Fair
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is hosting its 2023 Employment and Community Resource Job Fair for those who are looking for a job.

The job fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Birmingham Crossplex/Bill Harris Arena from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Several job preparedness opportunities will be offered, including mock interviews with feedback from employers, resume review, as well as free transportation to and from HABD housing to the job fair.

Over 50 employers and resources will be available to job seekers.

In 2022, the Employment and Community Resource Job Fair had a successful year with 19 contingent job offers to attendees.

The job fair is open to the public and free to attend, but registration is encouraged. Click here to sign up or call 205-521-0630.

The Birmingham Crossplex is located at 2340 Crossplex Blvd.

