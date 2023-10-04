First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are close to average this morning with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a dry sweep with a mostly clear sky. We will likely see plenty of sunshine early this morning, but plan for clouds to increase from the west today. Our first real cold front of the season is out across the Central United States and will likely move into our area Friday.

We should end up partly cloudy this afternoon with some filtered sunshine. High temperatures will remain above average in the mid 80s. Upper 80s can’t be ruled out for parts of west Alabama this afternoon. Winds are forecast to come from the southeast today at 5 to 10 mph. If you see a hazy sky, it may be from wildfire smoke from Canada. The smoke has moved along the East Coast and has spread into parts of Georgia and Florida over the past 48 hours. We will remain dry today with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s by 7 p.m. It should be a great evening for all outdoor activities.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a strong cold Friday. Thursday and Friday will be transition days. We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s. The latest trends hint that our upcoming cold front could speed up a little, giving us a chance for widely scattered showers Thursday evening.

Future Radar - Thur. 9P (WBRC)

Most of Thursday will end up mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the mid 80s. We have added a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers in west Alabama after 6 p.m. Spotty light showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning for all of Central Alabama.

Friday will likely trend drier by the afternoon and evening hours, but we still can’t rule out an isolated shower in east-southeast Alabama. Temperatures Friday morning look mild with most of us in the mid-to-upper 60s. Highs Friday afternoon will likely end up cooler with temperatures in the lower 80s. High school football games will likely end up dry Friday evening with temperatures cooling off into the upper 60s. It might not be a bad idea to grab a light jacket as breezy conditions could make it feel a little chilly.

Cool Fall Weekend: The upcoming weekend will finally feel like fall. Temperatures are actually forecast to drop below average for early October. Plan for plenty of sunshine over the weekend. You may need a light jacket Saturday morning with temperatures cooling down into the mid 50s. Saturday afternoon is looking beautiful with a mostly sunny sky with highs near 70. Saturday will likely end up breezy at times with north-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. The weather will be great for UAB and for the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic in Birmingham on Saturday. Just make sure you grab a jacket as it’ll get a little chilly Saturday evening.

High Temperatures Next 7 Days (WBRC)

Sunday morning could end up as our coldest morning since early May with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s. Sunday afternoon should end up sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dry weather will likely continue into early next week with plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the mid-to-upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Philippe: Philippe remains a disorganized tropical storm with winds at 45 mph. It is located north of Puerto Rico and producing heavy rainfall and flash flooding in parts of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tropical Storm Philippe (WBRC)

The forecast for Philippe remains tricky thanks to low-steering currents and the storm remaining weak. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Philippe gradually moving to the north over the next 48 hours. It could impact Bermuda by Friday afternoon as a tropical storm. The latest change in the forecast now shows Philippe turning to the northwest and possibly impacting parts of New England by Saturday and Sunday as a post-tropical cyclone. Wind and rain will likely occur with high rip current threats for New England. The remainder of the tropics remain quiet, but I do think we’ll need to watch the western Gulf of Mexico next week for a possible low to develop. We could also see another tropical wave off the coast of Africa that could develop sometime next week.

Hurricane season officially ends on November 30.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

