‘Crimes of this nature of very serious:’ Helena Police on handling sexual abuse cases

(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A former teacher at Helena Middle School is facing sexual abuse charges, according to the Helena Police Department.

Richard Granger is now facing nine counts: two for sodomy and seven for sexual abuse.

These situations are difficult and delicate and Helena Police say they can take a toll but there are ways we can support those who find themselves victims of sexual abuse.

“Back in December of 2022, a victim came forward to make a report with the police department about sexual abuse,” said Helena Police PIO Jeff Murphy.

It’s a big, and nerve-wracking step for victims but one that can help put a perpetrator behind bars.

“Crimes of this nature of very serious but they’re also very delicate to handle,” he adds. “Victims often find it difficult to come forward and share their side of the story and the events of what happened. To be able to come forward and talk to someone and follow up and follow through with this case takes a lot of courage to step forward and handle this and to be able to see it through.”

That goes for adult victims and child victims. Sometimes they just need someone to listen.

“A lot of victims will say that they just want to be asked if they were okay,” said Rachel Dawson. “They just wanted to be asked what’s wrong.”

Dawson is a child victim advocate for Prescott House. She says open communication is key for those involved in abuse cases.

“Being a safe person for them. Children are more likely to disclose if something’s happened to them if they have at least five people they can count on that would listen to them, that would believe them, that would take the measures to protect them.”

Just like children need someone to listen and believe them, adults need the same thing. The Crisis Center offers a 24-hour hotline for those who are seeking help. That number is 205-323-7273.

