American Athletic Conference announces tip times, TV dates for UAB men’s basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Athletic Conference has announced it’s TV and tip times schedule for UAB for the 2023-2024 basketball regular season.

The Blazers, who are playing in their first season in the AAC, will play nine games on national television this season. Their first national matchup will be at the Asheville Championship on November 12. ESPN2 will carry the third place and championship game for the tournament.

The Blazers opening game in the AAC will be nationally televised on ESPNU when UAB will hit the road to take on UTSA January 2. Tip-off for that game is slated for 8 p.m.

Starting on January 28, the Blazers will be nationally televised for four consecutive games. UAB will host the Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. on January 28 with the game being broadcasted on ESPN. The Blazers will then travel to North Texas on January 31 with an 8 p.m. tipoff on ESPNU, and then will travel to Southern Methodist on February 4 with a 5 p.m. tipoff on ESPN2. To close-out their stretch of four consecutive nationally televised games, ESPN2 will broadcast UAB’s matchup with Florida Atlantic at 8 p.m. on February 8.

ESPN2 will broadcast three of UAB’s final five games of the season, with all three of the games being on the road. UAB will be on ESPN2 on February 25 taking on Tulane (5 p.m. tip), March 3 taking on the Memphis Tigers (4:30 p.m. tip), and at Temple on March 7 (6 p.m. tip).

All of UAB’s games that are not nationally televised will be available on ESPN+.

You can find the Blazers full schedule here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.