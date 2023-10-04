LawCall
Alabama Department of Public Health aiding in rabies reduction efforts

By Reggie Kyle
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Etowah County, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will be keeping you safe starting today. Crews are dropping an oral form of the rabies vaccine in several Northeast and Central Alabama counties. The state says the intent is to reduce raccoon rabies, thus decreasing the risk of rabies exposure.

Rabies vaccine baits are being scattered across 11 urban and suburban communities starting Tuesday in cities including Birmingham, Pell City and Gadsden.

“Racoons pose a risk to us, public health through direct contact with them which not many people have direct contact with them but certainly through our domesticated animals.”

The program was started by the United States Department of Agriculture in 1997 with the goal to prevent the migration of rabies. In this method, helicopters are often used to drop baits in more heavily wooded areas that are more difficult to access.

“The area to Birmingham, north and east of there is where we have the proverbial line that separates where we have raccoon rabies and where we don’t. The bait is the attraction to get the raccoon to eat it so they’re placed very strategically.”

Dr. Dee Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian says packets sometimes catch the curiosity of people and other animals but says, “No person is going to get rabies from eating these baits.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

