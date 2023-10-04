LawCall
Opa! 50th Annual Greek Food Festival begins Thursday in Birmingham

50th Annual Greek Food Festival Oct. 5 - 7
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 50th Annual Greek Festival runs tomorrow through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in downtown Birmingham.

This is one of Birmingham’s oldest cultural food festivals and most highly anticipated events. The festival is an act of love of Birmingham’s Greek community going back to four generations.

Besides delicious Greek cuisine, you’ll enjoy live Greek music, Greek dancing performances, and a warm, spirited atmosphere that embraces everyone as family. As thousands of returning patrons can attest, you will leave a devoted fan.

The Holy Trinity - Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Cathedral Christian Church began in 1906 and is one of the oldest Greek Orthodox parishes in the United States. The Cathedral Byzantine architecture is breathtaking so don’t miss the chance to take a guided tour all three days on an ongoing basis. A portion of the festival proceeds will benefit different charities and ministries across the Birmingham area.

Free parking one block away is available in the old Liberty National building on 3rd Avenue and 20th Street South.

If you don’t have time to attend the festival, drive-thru service is available all three days from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. No need to call ahead and place your order. Servers will greet you, take your big or small order, and deliver right to your vehicle.

The festival offers free admission, indoor and outdoor dining, and food plates are individually priced. Be sure to stroll through The Greek Market Place which has imported food, icons, fine jewelry, art, and much more. Come experience a taste of Greece without the airfare! For more information visit www.bhamgreekfestival.com.

