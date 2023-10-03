UAB Football Coach emotional ahead of Children’s Harbor Game at Protective Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s one of the best moments in college football. The UAB Blazers announced that this Saturday will be their annual Children’s Harbor Game. The players will wear the names of patients from Children’s of Alabama instead of their own. This puts the spotlight on the incredible fighters off the field.

Children’s Harbor is a non-profit. The organization provides counseling, comfort and support to families with children in the hospital.

Coach Trent Dilfer got emotional Monday at the podium as he reflects on his time in the hospital with his only son, Trevin, who died in 2003.

“It’s not just wearing a jersey and seeing their names on the back this is super important to the Dilfer family because we lived it and we know what these families are going through,” Dilfer said. “It’s so hard.”

UAB hosts South Florida Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.

