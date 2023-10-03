LawCall
Tuscaloosa VA holds annual flu shot drive

By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Military veterans and employees at the Tuscaloosa VA held their annual flu shot drive, but rather than just making it a stale encounter, the VA added a little color and fun to the flu shot drive. The VA says that by the end of the day they expect that around 300 people will get their flu shots.

This event is something the Tuscaloosa VA does every year, but this year they decided to mix it up and have a little fun with it. The flu shot kick-off theme was ‘color party,’ featuring a game and a cake-walk. On the medical side of things, the VA says this year’s vaccines have been designed to protect people from four viruses expected to be common this flu season.

“Well, I know winter time is coming up and I know a lot of bacteria is going around especially with COVID and this and that another, so the flu shot would be the start of preventing some of those diseases,” said Army Veteran, Stephen Brown.

“It’s very important. Now remember the flu shot does not stop you from getting the flu but it really helps with symptoms and side effects of the flu if you get it,” said Anita Rutledge, Tuscaloosa VA Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Coordinator.

Anita Rutledge says in case veterans and employees missed getting their shot today, they can still receive it any other day Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor in Building 38.

