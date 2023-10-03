LawCall
Tuscaloosa church opens new food pantry building

Table of Grace Food Pantry in Tuscaloosa is once again open, ready to serve the community...
Table of Grace Food Pantry in Tuscaloosa is once again open, ready to serve the community better than ever.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A west Alabama food pantry is back open for business after completing a major building project to improve service and provide the kind of food those it serves may like to eat.

Grace Presbyterian Church in Tuscaloosa moved its food pantry ministry into a brand-new building on church property. Now it’s ready to serve the community better than ever before.

Table of Grace food pantry, which sits across the street from the church, looks kind of like a small grocery store on the inside. Organizers say it is the first and only client-choice market style food pantry in west Alabama.

People who come for food get to pick what they want rather than have someone give them a pre-packed bag of food to take with them.

“So, this way if somebody does have a special dietary need, whether it be a child with an allergy, or an elder in the house who has a blood pressure need, they can come in and choose what best serves them,” according to Ann Weeden, the Table of Grace Committee Chair.

Grace Presbyterian Church says Table of Grace serves 250 to 300 households every month that’s made up of 600 to 800 people.

It will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays to meet the needs of the community facing food insecurity.

