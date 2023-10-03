LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.

I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.
I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County is shut down due to a crash.(KTTC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning has caused all lanes of I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County to shut down.

The crash happened around 7:19 a.m.

State Troopers are on the scene.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South...
Man hit, killed standing outside his vehicle after crash ID’d

Latest News

UAB to honor Children's Harbor patients Saturday vs USF
UAB to honor Children's Harbor patients Saturday vs USF
Health officials making push for shingles vaccine
CDC Urges Adults 50 and Older to Consider Shingles Vaccine
Redistricting map in Alabama
Alabama redistricting hearing set to happen Tuesday
New job development opportunities at Gadsden State
Alabama needs more pharmacy technicians