Traffic Alert: Crash shuts down part of I-59 SB in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning has caused all lanes of I-59 Southbound near the 118 mile marker in Jefferson County to shut down.

The crash happened around 7:19 a.m.

State Troopers are on the scene.

