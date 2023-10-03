Sun setting on electronic bingo halls in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this week, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will start shutting down dozens of electronic bingo halls in the county.

As our Jonathan Hardison broke last Friday, the County is not renewing business licenses for electronic bingo facilities.

Many of the electronic bingo halls in Jefferson County seem abandoned, but some are still operating. We spoke with an owner just north of Tarrant, he seemed unfamiliar with the county’s decision and said they will be there until they’re shut down.

“I can assure you we will not issue any more bingo licenses or bingo permits,” said County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens.

He believes they bring other issues into your community and has received several complaints through the years.

“I received a telephone call from a constituent who was actually talking about a prostitute walking down the road and crossing through her yard from a bingo operation just south of Bessemer. So let’s hope and let’s pray that this does make a difference and it is just the beginning of the end.”

The issue has also been on the attorney general’s radar. Back in April, he partnered with several law enforcement entities to shut down 14 different bingo and alleged gambling operations in Jefferson County. Many of those businesses are now in court.

Commissioner Stephens now hopes that without valid business licenses the sheriff will tackle the issue.

“There has been constant contact with the AG’s office and one of our pleas to the sheriff to get his cooperation is to keep the attorney general down in Montgomery and let us enforce our own laws,” said Stephens.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on Monday: “The Jefferson County Commission voted that electronic bingo facilities with business licenses that expired on September 30, 2023, will not be renewed. That means as of October 1st, we are following the directive of the county commission to make sure those facilities are in compliance with the law.”

