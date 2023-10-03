Shelby County Schools working to meet the medical needs of students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Schools are working to hire more school nurses as leaders say student medical needs have tripled this school year.

The school system said that there’s not one school out of the 30 schools in the district that doesn’t have a child who needs a nurse on campus.

The main challenge is recruiting more nurses specifically community nurses.

Treasa Daly, Shelby County Schools Nursing Supervisor said, “sometimes nurses don’t look to us as maybe being a highly skilled area.”

Leaders explain that community nurses are needed to help children with their chronic conditions.

“For those that are community nursing minded or public health minded, school nursing is a way to fulfill that need for that nurse and find a niche that they can really enjoy,” Daly said.

Several schools in the district need two nurses to handle the flow of sick children and the procedures that need to be done.

“We have children that have ventilators, we have children that require tube feeding, catheterization,” Daly said. “We also have children that require assistance with their diabetic management. It’s really across the board.”

After the school system realized their medical needs were increasing, they came up with creative ways to meet those needs.

“We have increased our staffing we are able to use delegation laws that come from the state that help us alleviate some of those medical needs, but we still always have a need for good skilled nurses,” Daly said.

The newest group of nurses will start Oct. 20, and the school system will reevaluate their needs to see if they should hire more people.

Nurse Daly says it’s the school systems’ goal to provide education and medical support needed for every child to have a successful school year.

