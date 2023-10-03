LawCall
Police investigate homicide at Sylacauga housing community

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Sylacauga Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Tuesday morning, Oct. 3 in the Drew Court Housing Community.

Police say they received a distressing call around 10:30 a.m. reporting a man on the ground suffering a gunshot wound in the area of Sherwood and Fluker Street.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a victim - 29-year-old Miles Dontae McGhee of Sylacauga - in the front yard of a residence on Fluker Street.

Police began their investigation in collaboration with Talladega County Drug and Violent Crimes Agents and the Talladega Co. District Attorney’s Office. We’re told the circumstances surrounding the death of McGhee are ‘under scrutiny’, and law enforcement are working to gather information and evidence.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Miles Dontae McGhee during this difficult time. The Sylacauga Police Department is dedicated to resolving this case swiftly and responsibly. We are asking the community for their cooperation and any information that may assist us in our investigation,” said Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson.

No suspects are in custody. The investigation continues.

If you have any information related to this shooting death, you’re asked to call the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2464. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the anonymous tip line at 256-249-4716 or through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.

