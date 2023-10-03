LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pike County football reinstated after brawl, at least 11 Bulldogs and 1 Ram suspended from teams

Pike County's coaching staff tells News4 that 11 players have been suspended.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike County High School resumed football operations on Tuesday following last week’s on-field brawl that put the program in doubt.

News4′s Briana Jones and the Troy Messenger confirmed players could begin practice and will play at home Friday vs New Brockton.

READ MORE: Pike County, Headland football suspended following brawl

While the Bulldogs are allowed to resume play this week, Pike County coaching staff said 11 players are suspended.

Later on Tuesday, Headland also confirmed that a player who posted a disturbing social media post following the incident has been removed from the team.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) lifted the suspension of the other team involved—the Headland Rams—on Monday.

The melee in Brundidge became so out of control that police officers became involved, according to spectators.

Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said Monday that officers are investigating the melee but did not announce arrests.

READ MORE: Brawl breaks out at Headland/Pike County, game called off

This story has been updated to reflect the suspension of several Pike County players.

The Headland and Pike County high school football game came to an early end after a fight broke out on the field.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old charged with attempted murder after man shot in Pelham shopping center, police say
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South...
Man hit, killed standing outside his vehicle after crash ID’d

Latest News

UAB to honor Children's Harbor patients Saturday vs USF
UAB Football Coach emotional ahead of Children’s Harbor Game at Protective Saturday
UAB to honor Children's Harbor patients Saturday vs USF
UAB to honor Children's Harbor patients Saturday vs USF
The Crimson Tide look to make it four straight wins
No. 11 Alabama heads to College Station in battle of unbeaten SEC West teams
WBRC Sideline
WBRC Sideline: Week 6 schedule for 2023-2024 season