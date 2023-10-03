Nonprofits seek to join Tuscaloosa sewage lawsuit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two environmental watchdog groups are asking to join a lawsuit against the City of Tuscaloosa over what the state calls chronic sewage spills. They say the city has been dealing with these problems for decades.

The lawsuit alleges that Tuscaloosa has violated its waste water permits hundreds of times and dumped millions of gallons of sewage into local waterways over the past five years. The Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Friends of Hurricane Creek want to join the case to help provide solutions.

“Anybody in Tuscaloosa and anybody that uses the river or streams downstream of Tuscaloosa should be very concerned because unfortunately, the city has been spilling raw sewage and improperly treating sewage for way too long,” said Nelson Brooke, Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

He adds that anyone coming into contact with the water, whether they are swimming, boating, or fishing, could be in harm’s way. That’s the basis of the state lawsuit against Tuscaloosa.

“It’s been going on a long time,” said Brooke. “They’ve had ample opportunity to address it. They’ve got plenty of money in the bank to invest in this, they’ve just not chosen to do so.”

The Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) is representing Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Friends of Hurricane Creek.

“The City of Tuscaloosa has a problem and that problem is that it’s leaking sewage out of hundreds of its pipes over the last five years. It’s leaked sewage over 300 times and the places that it’s leaking sewage is majority Black communities and low income communities,” said Sarah Stokes, senior attorney with SELC.

SELC created a map showing the sewage overflows; many of them being in low income areas.

Nelson Brooke says back in July, SELC notified Tuscaloosa and ADEM of their intention to file a federal lawsuit, but the state filed a state court action before their 60-day notice period ended. The nonprofits want to get involved with the lawsuit to make sure something actually changes.

“Reason why we want to be at the table is because the state has a very long and storied history of doing this to us and other riverkeeper and environmental advocacy organizations to protect polluters and keep them from being help fully accountable by us in federal court so we want to make sure our voice is heard.”

The Black Warrior Riverkeeper and Friends of Hurricane Creek are now waiting on the court decision on whether or not they can intervene in the state’s case.

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to the City of Tuscaloosa and the Attorney General’s Office for comment but haven’t heard back as of Monday night.

