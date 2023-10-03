Management change at Walker Co. Animal Services facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is assuming management of the Walker County Animal Services facility after issues were reported at the facility.

The contact to hand management of the facility over to GBHS was discussed on Monday morning, following the decision by the Walker County Commission to temporarily close the animal services building. The management take-over begins Oct. 3, and allows for GBHS to help care for animals during the temporary closing.

Walker County leaders began a search to find management for their Animal Services facility after receiving complaints from citizens regarding issues such as sanitation, staffing shortages, animal disease outbreaks and a rodent problem.

Allison Black Cornelius, CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, explained that the management shift will allow the Walker Co. facility to be repaired.

“We have offered our veterinarians and other GBHS resource partners to help the county fix these issues. We need animal rescues and the community to help move the remaining animals so that we can do the repairs necessary to reopen.”

In order to decrease the number of animals coming into the facility, the Walker Co. Animal Services will move to a Priority One Status where they respond to only emergency and high-priority calls. Instead, GBHS is offering assistance to pet owners in Walker County. GBHS says owners at risk of surrendering their pets or are in need of pet supplies to visit the GBHS Pet Resource Center.

Anyone who can help provide animals from the facility a place to stay during the temporary closure can contact Elisia Tillis, GBHS’ Director of Animal Rescue Partnerships and Transports, at etillis@gbhs.org.

