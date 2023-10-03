LawCall
Jefferson Co. Tax Assessor’s Office reviews tax exemptions for senior citizens

State Property Tax for People Over 65
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are 65 or older you may be able to get tax exemptions, according to the Jefferson County Tax Assessor’s Office.

The Jefferson Co. Tax Assessor’s Office is sending letters and explaining the two over 65 tax exemptions that are available to senior citizens:

New Special Senior Property Tax Exemption: This freezes the taxes for the next applicable year once claimed.

  • Must be age 65 or older
  • The property you are claiming exemption for must be your primary address
  • The property must be assessed in the taxpayer’s name for at least five consecutive years
  • Deadline to claim has been extended to Dec. 31, 2023

Existing Over 65 Tax Exemptions: This exempts your property from the State portion of real property taxes.

  • Must be age 65 or older
  • The property must be your primary residence
  • If you make less than $12,000 taxable income, this exempts your property from all portions of real property tax
  • Need to show prior years Taxable Income as shown in tax return, including your spouse’s income
  • Deadline to claim is Dec. 31, 2023

The office is also asking seniors to validate and renew their previous tax exemption requests. You can currently review the exemptions online. For more information, you can contact the Tax Assessor’s Office at (205) 325-5505 or email at contact_tax_assessor@jccal.org.

