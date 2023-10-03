JCSO looking for hit-and-run suspect who left motorcycle driver critically injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities are requesting the public’s assistance on any information related to a hit-and-run accident.

On Sept. 23 around 8 p.m., authorities say deputies responded to Highway 78 near Bethel Road to investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say an unknown vehicle struck a maroon Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the rear and left the scene.

The 53-year-old driver of the motorcycle was airlifted to UAB Hospital and was in critical condition at the time of transport.

Detectives ask that if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 and select option 2.

