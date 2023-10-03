Issues with White Road in east Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There have been major concerns raised over run-off water issues on a road in Vance. Homeowners point to what appears to be obvious buckling on White Road, and neighbors say the storm water has nowhere to go.

According to David Tillett, the problem is crews didn’t dig the ditches deep enough or wide enough to accommodate the rain once the new construction was built on the upper portion of the land.

Tillett is convinced it won’t be long before White Road becomes a road less traveled. He said, “I am very disappointed in people in that the local governments are not responding.”

Tillett explained that he has no problem with the new development that’s connected to Mercedes. Instead, he said the concern is with this new construction, addressing that the rainwater has nowhere to go except down the slope and onto the road.

“As Mercedes grew and the tier one places around it grew and developed the woodlands turned into more of an industrial area, the capability to handle the run off is not there anymore,” said Tillett.

According to Tillett, if you take a walk along White Road you’ll quickly find a broken road in parts; erosion on one side, cracks in another location, a crumbling over time. With his background as a civil engineer, Tillett believes that the solution is straight ahead; make the ditches deeper and a little wider. He estimated the cost would be around $500,000.

“The ditches, the culverts and roadways around White Road can’t take care of it anymore, can’t handle it and so now it’s washed away the roadway, the subbase,” he said.

WBRC reached out to Vance Mayor, Brenda Morrison and Tuscaloosa County Commissioner, Jerry Tingle by email and by phone but we were unable to reach either one. For David Tillett White Road continues to be an avenue of frustrations and bewilderment as to why in his view there’s been no response, no apparent concern to fix it once and for all.

“It’s a lack of interest or care for the people,” he said.

By 2:20 p.m. Tuesday WBRC still had not heard from Mayor Morrison or Commissioner Tingle.

