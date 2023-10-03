Humane Society of Chilton Co. holding ‘Howloween Festival’ fundraiser at Ollie Park

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Humane Society of Chilton County is planning a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Clanton.

The “Howloween Festival” will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Ollie Park.

The Humane Society says to expect DJ Rhino, games and prizes, 60 vendors, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction, live music, inflatables, and more at the event.

“Are you ready to have a howling good time while making a positive impact on the lives of our furry friends? We’ve got a thrilling event coming up that you won’t want to miss,” the company posted on Facebook.

The Wellness Group, LLC is sponsoring the Howloween Fundraiser, and it’s bound to be a “spooktacular event filled with frights, delights, and, of course, adorable animals!”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.