LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Humane Society of Chilton Co. holding ‘Howloween Festival’ fundraiser at Ollie Park

(pexels.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Humane Society of Chilton County is planning a fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21 in Clanton.

The “Howloween Festival” will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Ollie Park.

The Humane Society says to expect DJ Rhino, games and prizes, 60 vendors, food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction, live music, inflatables, and more at the event.

“Are you ready to have a howling good time while making a positive impact on the lives of our furry friends? We’ve got a thrilling event coming up that you won’t want to miss,” the company posted on Facebook.

The Wellness Group, LLC is sponsoring the Howloween Fundraiser, and it’s bound to be a “spooktacular event filled with frights, delights, and, of course, adorable animals!”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Southgate Village Shopping Center - Pelham
16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Pelham shopping center parking lot
Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sene, a...
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, was involved in a multi-vehicle collision on I-59 South at I-20 South...
Man hit, killed standing outside his vehicle after crash ID’d

Latest News

Fifth Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities
5th Annual Governor’s Job Fair for People with Disabilities to be held Oct. 5
Angel Tree distribution begins
WBRC FOX6 Gifts for Kids Salvation Angel Tree registration starts Oct. 2
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Omar and Lamar
Source: WBRC video
Rising Star: Allison Wormely