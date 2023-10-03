First Alert Weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s another cool and quiet morning with temperatures mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures are fairly typical for early October. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. With plenty of dry air around, we will likely warm-up quickly this afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Our average high for October 3rd is 81, so we will end up 5-7 degrees above average today. Winds will continue from the east at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain mostly clear with temperatures cooling down into the upper 70s by 7 p.m. CDT. It should be a great day to do some yardwork or wash the car.

Cloud Cover Increasing Wednesday and Thursday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures in the low 60s. A few spots in northeast Alabama could cool into the upper 50s. Our next cold front will begin to develop across the Central United States. Ahead of the cold front, we will likely see high, upper-level clouds develop and increase across Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Plan for some filtered sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will shift from the east to the southeast at 5-10 mph. Thursday will likely become mostly cloudy and dry with morning temperatures in the mid 60s with highs in the mid 80s.

Next Big Thing: Our first strong cold front of the fall season is set to arrive Friday. Moisture looks limited with this cold front, so most of us will end up mostly dry. A couple of showers will be possible on Friday, but don’t expect any measurable rainfall. Friday morning will likely end up mild with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 60s. Friday afternoon is forecast to remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Most of the moisture will move out of our area by Friday night leaving us dry and breezy. Temperatures will likely drop Friday night into the 60s and 50s as northerly winds bring in dry and colder air. I would recommend grabbing a jacket if you plan on attending any high school football games.

Cool Fall Weekend: The upcoming weekend will finally feel like fall. Temperatures are actually forecast to drop below average for early October. Plan for plenty of sunshine over the weekend. You may need a light jacket Saturday morning with temperatures cooling down into the mid 50s. Saturday afternoon is looking beautiful with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday will likely end up breezy at times with north-northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday morning could end up as our coldest morning since early May with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday afternoon should end up sunny and cool with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Dry weather will likely continue into early next week with plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the mid to upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Philippe is producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds in parts of the northern Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands. Winds remain at 50 mph as it moves to the northwest at 8 mph. The latest forecast keeps Philippe as a tropical storm over the next five days as it lifts to the north. Philippe will likely remain southeast of Bermuda, but it could end up close enough to produce rainy and windy weather across the island by Friday. Philippe will likely remain in the Atlantic and not impact the United States. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet, but we’ll have to watch the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico this month for potential storms. These are the two areas that normally produce tropical activity in October. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a great Tuesday.

