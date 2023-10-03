Creations Galore and Moore: Halloween Mini Cakes

Chocolate Cake Ingredients:

1 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar packed

1/4 cup + 2 Tbs vegetable oil

2 eggs room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cups buttermilk room temperature

3/4 cups plain hot coffee

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoons baking soda

3/4 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup dark unsweetened cocoa powder

Black Gel food coloring

Sprinkles

Icing bags

Icing tips

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 300 F for cakes and 275 F for cupcakes .

2. Grease and flour 8 mini tin pans.

3. In a large bowl, mix together granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vegetable oil.

4. Mix in eggs one at a time.

5. Mix in vanilla extract, buttermilk, 1-2 Tbs of black gel food coloring and hot coffee until combined. Set aside.

6. In a large bowl sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder.

7. Gradually mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients. (add more food coloring, if needed to get desired color)

8. Pour batter evenly into prepared pans

9. Bake on middle rack for about 25 minutes. (Do not overbake. Cakes should look moist on the tops)

10. Remove from oven and let the cakes sit in hot pans until warm to the touch.

11. Carefully, remove from pans and place on a cooling rack to finish cooling.

12. When cakes have cooled frost, add sprinkles and enjoy. (Cake gets even better the next day!)

